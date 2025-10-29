NMDC consolidated net profit rises 40.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 6378.11 crore

Net profit of NMDC rose 40.22% to Rs 1698.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1211.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 6378.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4918.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6378.114918.9131.2528.172368.971717.332258.961614.211698.861211.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News