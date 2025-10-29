Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Oct 29 2025
DCM Shriram Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 23.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 271.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8844 shares. The stock gained 14.57% to Rs.6,344.50. Volumes stood at 6301 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 28.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70098 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.1,341.70. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 60 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.22% to Rs.789.05. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 317.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.55% to Rs.1,120.20. Volumes stood at 19.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 73.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.646.80. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025

