Volumes soar at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 23.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 271.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8844 shares. The stock gained 14.57% to Rs.6,344.50. Volumes stood at 6301 shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 28.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70098 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.1,341.70. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 60 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.24 lakh shares. The stock dropped 8.22% to Rs.789.05. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session. Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 317.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.55% to Rs.1,120.20. Volumes stood at 19.93 lakh shares in the last session. Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 73.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.15% to Rs.646.80. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.