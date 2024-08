The Ministry of Coal noted that it has achieved upswing in overall coal production upto 25thAugust 2024. The cumulative coal production for FY 2024-25, as on 25.08.24, has significantly increased to 370.67 MT, compared to 346.02 MT during the same period in FY 2023-24, reflecting a growth of 7.12%.

