Coal production sees modest gains, stock with coal companies soars 29% on year

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Ministry of Coal announced that the overall coal production in India during May 2025 reached 86.24 MT (Provisional), marking an increase of 2.71% over the 83.96 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year. Production from captive/commercial mines during May 2025 stood at 16.93 MT (Provisional), registering a significant rise from 13.83 MT recorded during the same period last year. This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive/commercial mining to Indias overall coal output. As on 31.05.2025, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a remarkable growth of 29.18%, reaching 122.69 MT, as compared to 94.98 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year. This increase stands as a testament to the significant rise in coal production across the country.

