Uno Minda allots NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
On private placement basis

Uno Minda has allotted 15,000 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non- Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each for an aggregate amount of Rs. 150 crore on Private Placement basis to the identified investor in third tranche in two series i.e., of Rs. 100 crore (Series I) and Rs. 50 crore (Series II) respectively.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

