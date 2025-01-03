Uno Minda allots NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

On private placement basis

Uno Minda has allotted 15,000 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Non- Convertible, Non-Cumulative, Taxable Debentures (NCDs) having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each for an aggregate amount of Rs. 150 crore on Private Placement basis to the identified investor in third tranche in two series i.e., of Rs. 100 crore (Series I) and Rs. 50 crore (Series II) respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News