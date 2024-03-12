Coal Sector Aims To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Capacity To Over 9 GW By 2030

In order to minimize the carbon footprints of mining, the Ministry of Coal has issued directives to coal companies to accelerate the adoption of solar energy solutions. This includes the installation of rooftop solar panels on all government buildings and the establishment of solar projects in de-coaled areas and other suitable lands, effectively harnessing solar potential in previously utilized spaces.

Presently, the combined solar capacity installed by leading coal companies, including Coal India Limited (CIL), NLC India Limited (NLCIL), and SCCL, stands at approximately 1700 MW, supplemented by an additional 51 MW from wind mills.

Looking towards the future, the coal sector aims to ramp up renewable energy capacity to over 9 GW by the year 2030, signalling a profound commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The plan for "Net Zero" electricity consumption holds immense promise and benefits for the future. By embracing renewable energy sources, it facilitates a significant reduction in carbon emissions, thereby combating climate change and promoting environmental preservation.

Additionally, the project fosters technological innovation and advancement in the renewable energy sector, driving economic growth and job creation.

As a result, the project is poised to catalyse economic growth and job creation, driving India's transition towards a green economy. Further, the "Net Zero electricity consumption plan is primed to usher in a transformative paradigm shift, heralding a brighter and cleaner future characterized by a resilient and sustainable energy landscape that meets the needs of present and future generations alike.

