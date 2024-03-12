Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 11% in February: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 11% in February: SIAM

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 11 per cent year-on-year in February, as sports utility vehicles continued to steer demand in the market, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 3,70,786 units, as compared to 3,34,790 units in the year-ago period. "Passenger vehicles again reported its highest-ever sales of February posting sales of 3.7 lakh units with a growth of 10.8 per cent as compared to February 2023," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Passenger Vehicle Sales Have Remained Resilient Led By Positive Consumer Sentiments, Says SIAM

Equence Welcomes Kishore Menon as New Head of Sales for India

Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 27.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sobha Group Founder PNC Menon Donates Rs 110 million to BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

NSE SME V R Infraspace makes dull debut

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

M&amp;M production climbs 26% YoY in Feb'24

Bharat Highways InvIT rises on debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story