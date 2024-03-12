Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 11% in February: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 11 per cent year-on-year in February, as sports utility vehicles continued to steer demand in the market, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 3,70,786 units, as compared to 3,34,790 units in the year-ago period. "Passenger vehicles again reported its highest-ever sales of February posting sales of 3.7 lakh units with a growth of 10.8 per cent as compared to February 2023," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

