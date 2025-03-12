GIFT Nifty signals a positive opening

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 41 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,823.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,001.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 28961.42 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Also Read

US Dow Jones index futures were up 107 points, indicating a positive opening in the US stocks today.

Asian stocks showed a mixed performance on Wednesday after President Donald Trump downplayed recession concerns, helping US markets stage a late recovery following a volatile session.

Trump also ruled out any exemptions from steel and aluminum tariffs, despite strong lobbying efforts by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In the US on Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.76%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.14%. The Nasdaq Composite edged 0.18% lower. Tesla Inc. rebounded 3.7% after a steep 15% drop on Monday, while Delta Air Lines Inc. extended its losses, plunging over 7% after issuing a profit warning.

Trade tensions escalated further as Trump unexpectedly raised tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50%, up from 25%, in response to Ontarios new 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the US. However, within hours, Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to suspend the surcharge and scheduled talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington. In turn, Trump withdrew the tariff hike, restoring the original 25% rate on Canadian metals.

Investors now turn their attention to the upcoming US consumer price inflation report, a key indicator ahead of next weeks Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended Tuesday's session near the flat line, recovering from a weak start. The Nifty rebounded from the day's low of 22,314.70 in early trade to close near the 22,500 mark. The rebound was supported by a decline in crude oil prices and selective buying in heavyweight stocks. However, lingering concerns over the potential impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and their subsequent economic consequences continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Realty and energy shares were in demand, while private banks and IT shares were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 12.85 points or 0.02% to 74,102.32. The Nifty 50 index added 37.60 points, or 0.17%, to 22,497.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News