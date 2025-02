Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 91.10 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 35.85% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 91.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 72.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.91.1072.8024.6323.7019.8115.6718.1514.8314.0210.32

