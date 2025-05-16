Cochin Shipyard Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd soared 12.48% to Rs 2038.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd spiked 11.36% to Rs 901. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 11.10% to Rs 2509.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd exploded 10.56% to Rs 415.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd gained 10.15% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85326 shares in the past one month.

