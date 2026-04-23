Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge completes acquisition of Encora

Coforge announced the successful closure of the Encora acquisition that was announced in December 2026.

The firm also shared that it has cancelled all plans of doing a QIP to support the purchase since it has secured a USD 550 Million three-year loan at 4.6% fixed interest rate. The repayment terms warrant the first payment six months from now.

Consolidation of Encora financials into Coforge will be done effective 01 May 2026. Hence Coforge FY'27 results will reflect eleven months of impact from Encora operations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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