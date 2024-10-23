Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 152.45 points or 0.22% at 68563.07 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.75%), Siemens Ltd (down 2.14%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.79%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.37%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.95%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.91%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.83%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.78%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.74%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 7.68%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 3.96%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.77%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 893.7 or 1.67% at 54424.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 188.45 points or 1.19% at 16044.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.7 points or 0.29% at 24543.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 197.17 points or 0.25% at 80417.89.

On BSE,2418 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

