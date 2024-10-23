Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 October 2024.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 152.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.72% to Rs.363.60. Volumes stood at 12.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd notched up volume of 38.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.97% to Rs.1,094.15. Volumes stood at 4.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd registered volume of 32.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.17% to Rs.7,559.55. Volumes stood at 5.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd clocked volume of 24.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.97% to Rs.5,723.95. Volumes stood at 3.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 49.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.68% to Rs.1,283.70. Volumes stood at 12.48 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

