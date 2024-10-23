Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 60.31 points or 0.76% at 7922.73 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 2.75%), Siemens Ltd (down 2.14%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.49%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.38%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.82%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.7%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.43%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 1.48%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.26%), and Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.21%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 893.7 or 1.67% at 54424.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 188.45 points or 1.19% at 16044.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.7 points or 0.29% at 24543.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 197.17 points or 0.25% at 80417.89.

On BSE,2418 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

