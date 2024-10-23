Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 27.41 points or 0.44% at 6198.5 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 3.66%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.49%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.38%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.85%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.82%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.43%), were the top losers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 6.84%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 5.66%), and Nava Ltd (up 5.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 893.7 or 1.67% at 54424.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 188.45 points or 1.19% at 16044.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.7 points or 0.29% at 24543.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 197.17 points or 0.25% at 80417.89.

On BSE,2418 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

