Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3057.3, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 4.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

