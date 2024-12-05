Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3057.3, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.59% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 32.69% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3057.3, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 4.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3065.55, up 0.91% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 79.59% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% gain in NIFTY and a 32.69% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

