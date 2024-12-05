MRF Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 130081, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 32.69% jump in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 130081, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24596.05. The Sensex is at 81427.54, up 0.58%. MRF Ltd has gained around 6.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9222 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8365 shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 130939.1, up 2.89% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 17.47% jump in NIFTY and a 32.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

