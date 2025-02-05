Coforge Ltd spurts 1.49%, gains for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 8585.05, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.28% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8585.05, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23721.35. The Sensex is at 78351.94, down 0.3%. Coforge Ltd has dropped around 10.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42860.2, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

