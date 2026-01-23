Coforge posts over 33% sequential drop in Q3 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Coforge has reported 33.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.2 crore despite a 5.1% increase in gross revenues to Rs 4,188.1 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

In dollar terms, the revenue was higher by 3.5% while in constant currency terms, it rose by 4.4% sequentially.

EBIT improved by 0.6% to Rs 559.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 556.3 crore in Q2 FY26. EBIT margin for Q3 FY26 was 13.4% as against 14% in Q2 FY26.

The company recorded an exceptional expense of Rs 147.6 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 384.2 crore, down by 31.2% from Rs 558.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, and the record date for this payout will be 31 January 2026. Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer and executive director, Coforge, said: A 5.1% sequential growth in Q3 during a seasonally weak quarter, 28.5% YoY growth, six large deals signed in this quarter, a 30% YoY increase in next twelve-month executable order book, and a robust large deals pipeline gives us the confidence of maintaining our strong and sustained growth through both FY26 and FY27. Furthermore, the $ 2 billion core of data, cloud and Al led engineering that will be created after Coforge and Encora come together, sets us up for sustained outperformance in the years to come."