Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade, tracking positive global cues amid easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. Metal, consumer durables and IT stocks advanced, while media and realty stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 117.31 points or 0.14% to 82,424.68. The Nifty 50 index rose 24.30 points or 0.10% to 25,331.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,569 shares rose and 1,270 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,549.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,222.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 January 2026, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: InterGlobe Aviation declined 2.43% after the company reported a 77.5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 550 crore on 6.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 23,472 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Bandhan Bank rose 2.49%. The company reported a 51.79% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 205.99 crore on 7.11% fall in total income to Rs 6,122.24 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Adani Total Gas fell 1.74%. The company reported an 11.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 159 crore on 17% jump in revenue to Rs 1,639 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.35% to 6.659 compared with the previous session close of 6.636. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.4775 compared with its close of 91.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.29% to Rs 158,332.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 98.36. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.26% to 4.240. In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement rose 55 cents or 0.86% to $64.61 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains as geopolitical concerns eased and investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japans decision. The central bank is expected to hold rates at 0.75%, according to media reports. Japans headline inflation rate in December slowed sharply to 2.1%, its lowest level since March 2022. Its core inflation rate came in at 2.4% on the year.

Some tech stocks in Asia fell after shares of California-based Intel plummeted 13% in after-hours U.S. trading on its soft guidance for the current quarter, despite posting fourth-quarter earnings beats Thursday. Overnight in the U.S., the main benchmarks extended their gains from the previous session after Greenland tensions eased. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 306.78 points, or 0.63%, and closed at 49,384.01. The 30-stock index recovered from the losses seen earlier this week following President Donald Trumps new Europe tariffs announcement. The S&P 500 climbed 0.55% and ended at 6,913.35. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.91% and settled at 23,436.02, supported by gains in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.