Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.73% to Rs 912.25 after a large block deal hit the counters.

Media reports said promoter entity Jusmiral Holdings was looking to offload up to 8.9% stake in the company. The deal includes a 210-day lock-up period restricting further share sales. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of June 2025, Jusmiral Holdings held 33.08% in the company, with overall promoter holding at 66.41%.

Recently, a foreign broker initiated coverage on Cohance Lifesciences with a "Buy" rating and a price target of Rs 1,150, citing structural tailwinds.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.