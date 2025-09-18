Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.73% to Rs 912.25 after a large block deal hit the counters.

Media reports said promoter entity Jusmiral Holdings was looking to offload up to 8.9% stake in the company. The deal includes a 210-day lock-up period restricting further share sales. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.

As of June 2025, Jusmiral Holdings held 33.08% in the company, with overall promoter holding at 66.41%.

Recently, a foreign broker initiated coverage on Cohance Lifesciences with a "Buy" rating and a price target of Rs 1,150, citing structural tailwinds.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 2.93%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Coforge Ltd gains for third straight session

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story