Cohance Lifesciences drops after block deal

Cohance Lifesciences fell 5.73% to Rs 912.25 after a large block deal hit the counters.Media reports said promoter entity Jusmiral Holdings was looking to offload up to 8.9% stake in the company. The deal includes a 210-day lock-up period restricting further share sales. Details of the buyers were not immediately available.
As of June 2025, Jusmiral Holdings held 33.08% in the company, with overall promoter holding at 66.41%.
Recently, a foreign broker initiated coverage on Cohance Lifesciences with a "Buy" rating and a price target of Rs 1,150, citing structural tailwinds.
Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.
On consolidated basis, the company's net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app