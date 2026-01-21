Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams retires after stellar 27-year career

Williams, 60, a former US Navy captain, completed three missions to the ISS and set multiple records in human spaceflight, cementing her legacy as one of Nasa’s most accomplished astronauts.

Nasa hails Williams as pioneer of human spaceflight

Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” said Nasa Administrator Jared Isaacman.

He said her work advancing science and technology laid the foundation for Artemis missions to the Moon and future exploration of Mars. “Her extraordinary achievements will continue to inspire generations to dream big and push the boundaries of what’s possible,” Isaacman added.

Stellar career marked by records and milestones

Over her 27-year career, the India-origin astronaut has logged 608 days in space, ranking second among Nasa astronauts for cumulative time spent in orbit. She is sixth on the list of longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut, tied with Nasa astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore, with 286 days logged during Nasa’s Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions.

Williams completed nine spacewalks, totalling 62 hours and six minutes, the highest by a woman and fourth-most all-time.

Leadership roles beyond space missions

Beyond her missions, Williams held several key roles at Nasa. In 2002, she served as a crew member for NEEMO (Nasa Extreme Environments Mission Operations), spending nine days living and working in an underwater habitat.

After her first spaceflight, she served as deputy chief of Nasa’s Astronaut Office. Following her second mission, she became director of Operations in Star City, Russia. Most recently, she helped establish a helicopter training platform to prepare astronauts for future Moon landings.

Career milestones

First spaceflight: Williams made her first spaceflight in December 2006 aboard space shuttle Discovery as part of mission STS-116 and returned with the STS-117 crew aboard space shuttle Atlantis. She served as flight engineer for Expeditions 14 and 15 and completed a then record-breaking four spacewalks during the mission.

Space station commander: In 2012, Williams launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a 127-day mission as part of Expedition 32/33. She later served as space station commander for Expedition 33 and conducted three spacewalks to repair a leak on the station.

The Starliner saga and extended ISS stay: Williams’ most recent mission began in June 2024 when she and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as part of Nasa’s Crew Flight Test mission. Initially planned as an eight-day test flight, the mission was extended after technical problems, including thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, prevented Starliner from returning safely.

The astronauts were stranded aboard the ISS for over nine months. Wilmore later departed Nasa, while Williams remained in orbit until March 2025. She returned to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as part of the Crew-9 mission. During the mission, Williams joined Expedition 71 and 72, took command of the ISS for Expedition 72, and completed two additional spacewalks.

Williams’ parting words

“Anyone who knows me knows that space is my absolute favorite place to be,” Williams said. “It’s been an incredible honour to have served in the Astronaut Office and to have had the opportunity to fly in space three times.”

She credited her colleagues for her long career, calling the ISS and its science and engineering “truly awe-inspiring”. Williams said the foundation laid by current missions has made future exploration of the Moon and Mars possible. “I can’t wait to watch the agency make history,” she added.