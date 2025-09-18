Wipro Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 256.7, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% fall in NIFTY and a 12.38% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 256.7, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25378.1. The Sensex is at 82867.93, up 0.21%. Wipro Ltd has added around 3.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36447.15, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 256.96, up 0.94% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 3.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% fall in NIFTY and a 12.38% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 21.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.