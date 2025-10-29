Cohance Lifesciences' MD V Prasada Raju resigns

Cohance Lifesciences said that Dr. V Prasada Raju has resigned as the managing director and director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on 28 October 2025.

However, he will continue to be available with the company in terms of his contractual terms with the company and to facilitate seamless transition of his duties and responsibilities.

Further, the board of Cohance Lifesciences has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal, presently designated as chief financial officer, as an additional director of the company, for a period of five years with effect from 29 October 2025.

The appointment of Himanshu Agarwal will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Himanshu Agarwal has been associated with the company as CFO from January 2, 2024. He started his professional career in 1991 and in his over 30 years of work experience has worked across multiple countries, locations and finance profiles and has gathered a wide and diversified view of business and finance. Before Joining Cohance, he has worked with MNCs like ICI India, Huhtamaki oyj, and earlier CFO and whole-time director of AkzoNobel India and as the CFO of Astra Zeneca Pharma, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.