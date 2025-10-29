Cohance Lifesciences' MD V Prasada Raju resigns

Cohance Lifesciences said that Dr. V Prasada Raju has resigned as the managing director and director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on 28 October 2025.
However, he will continue to be available with the company in terms of his contractual terms with the company and to facilitate seamless transition of his duties and responsibilities.
Further, the board of Cohance Lifesciences has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal, presently designated as chief financial officer, as an additional director of the company, for a period of five years with effect from 29 October 2025.
The appointment of Himanshu Agarwal will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.
Himanshu Agarwal has been associated with the company as CFO from January 2, 2024. He started his professional career in 1991 and in his over 30 years of work experience has worked across multiple countries, locations and finance profiles and has gathered a wide and diversified view of business and finance.
Before Joining Cohance, he has worked with MNCs like ICI India, Huhtamaki oyj, and earlier CFO and whole-time director of AkzoNobel India and as the CFO of Astra Zeneca Pharma, Bennett, Coleman & Co.
Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.
On consolidated basis, the company's net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore in Q1 FY25.
The scrip had tumbled 7.98% to end at Rs 786.35 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app