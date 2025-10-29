Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cohance Lifesciences' MD V Prasada Raju resigns

Cohance Lifesciences' MD V Prasada Raju resigns

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cohance Lifesciences said that Dr. V Prasada Raju has resigned as the managing director and director of the company, with effect from close of business hours on 28 October 2025.

However, he will continue to be available with the company in terms of his contractual terms with the company and to facilitate seamless transition of his duties and responsibilities.

Further, the board of Cohance Lifesciences has approved the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal, presently designated as chief financial officer, as an additional director of the company, for a period of five years with effect from 29 October 2025.

The appointment of Himanshu Agarwal will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Himanshu Agarwal has been associated with the company as CFO from January 2, 2024. He started his professional career in 1991 and in his over 30 years of work experience has worked across multiple countries, locations and finance profiles and has gathered a wide and diversified view of business and finance.

Before Joining Cohance, he has worked with MNCs like ICI India, Huhtamaki oyj, and earlier CFO and whole-time director of AkzoNobel India and as the CFO of Astra Zeneca Pharma, Bennett, Coleman & Co.

Cohance Lifesciences, formerly Suven Pharmaceuticals, is an innovator-focused global CRDMO formed through the merger of Cohance Life Sciences into Suven Pharmaceuticals.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit (adjusted) stood at Rs 62.9 crore in Q1 FY26, down 24.8% year-on-year from Rs 83.5 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.5% YoY to Rs 549.3 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 488.1 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip had tumbled 7.98% to end at Rs 786.35 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR records modest gains ahead of Fed meet

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 1990.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2025 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 114.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story