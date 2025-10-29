NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 114.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.68% to Rs 3389.90 crore

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 114.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 595.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.68% to Rs 3389.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1522.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3389.901522.356.11-28.9499.97-588.54-182.65-828.93-114.78-595.37

