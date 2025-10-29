Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 16.67% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.638.5413.406.911.711.741.631.641.201.44

