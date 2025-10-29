Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR records modest gains ahead of Fed meet

INR records modest gains ahead of Fed meet

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Indian Rupee edged up today, gaining some ground amid supportive equites. INR had easing from a two-month high recently. INR added 7 paise at 88.21 per US dollar today while the US dollar index saw modest gains ahead of the Fed meet. Meanwhile, the key equity benchmarks closed with modest gains today, supported by positive global cues. The Nifty settled a tad above the 26,050 mark. Media, FMCG and pharma shares advanced, while auto stocks declined. Local indices are around one-year high now.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

