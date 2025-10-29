South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 1990.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.22% to Rs 62.44 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 1990.00% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 128.22% to Rs 62.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.62.4427.3623.1112.6513.942.9611.010.518.360.40

