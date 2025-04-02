Colab Platforms shares rise as it forays into predictive gaming market

Colab Platforms jumped 2% to Rs 98.69 after the company announced its entry into the Rs 50,000 crore predictive gaming market to unlock new revenue streams.

With the sector witnessing exponential growth, boasting over 50 million users and transactions exceeding Rs 50,000 crore, Colab Platforms seeks to strengthen its position in the evolving digital engagement landscape. Industry projections indicate that revenues from Predictive Gaming could surpass Rs 1,000 crore in FY 2024-25, fueled by increasing digital adoption and growing interest in predictive engagement platforms.

Leveraging its expertise in sports technology, Colab Platforms will compete with established players such as Real 11, Probo, Sports Baazi, and MPL Opinio. The company plans to incorporate advanced analytics and interactive interfaces to enhance user engagement while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards for a secure and transparent gaming experience.

In the past year, Colab Platforms has expanded its presence in the sports industry through the acquisition of Northern Challengers in the Big Cricket League and the launch of a sports e-commerce marketplace. The company's latest foray into predictive gaming is part of its transaction-fee-based revenue model, which offers high scalability and profitability.

With Indias Predictive Gaming ecosystem still in its growth phase, Colab Platforms aims to leverage first-mover advantages and establish itself as a key player in the sector.

Colab Platforms has been delivering innovative technological solutions across various sectors, leveraging its expertise in advanced technologies to drive growth and enhance user experiences.

The company's stndalone net profit rose 4.5% to Rs 0.92 crore on 1972.8% surge in total income to Rs 23.63 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

