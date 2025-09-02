Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.62%

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2422.1, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.37% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 10.54% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2422.1, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 7.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.51 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2430.1, up 2.3% on the day.