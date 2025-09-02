Suzlon Energy Ltd spurts 1.43%, rises for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 58.69, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 467.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 751.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 58.88, up 1.38% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 21.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.