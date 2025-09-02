Siemens Ltd up for third straight session

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3182.6, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.67 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3202, up 1.4% on the day. Siemens Ltd is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index. The PE of the stock is 67.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.