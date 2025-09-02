Dabur India Ltd soars 4.09%, rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 545.05, up 4.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 545.05, up 4.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 2.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56175.2, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 547, up 3.86% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 14.6% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 10.54% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.