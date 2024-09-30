Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd up for third consecutive session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3816.9, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.93% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% jump in NIFTY and a 27.72% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3816.9, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 25907.85. The Sensex is at 84562.88, down 1.18%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 5.16% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 65845.45, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3835.1, up 0.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 72.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

