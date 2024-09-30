HCL Technologies Ltd up for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1815.45, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.56% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 32.56% spurt in the Nifty IT. HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1815.45, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 25894.4. The Sensex is at 84616.24, down 1.12%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 0.49% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42312.6, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1812.65, down 0.02% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 46.56% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 32.56% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 42.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

