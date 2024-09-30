Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 1.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 761.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.69% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% gain in NIFTY and a 50.72% gain in the Nifty Metal. Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 761.65, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 25894.4. The Sensex is at 84616.24, down 1.12%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 11.37% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10064.6, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 765.3, up 1.59% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 58.69% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% gain in NIFTY and a 50.72% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 36.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

