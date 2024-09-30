IDFC Ltd soars 1.89%

IDFC Ltd is quoting at Rs 114.02, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.85% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% gain in NIFTY and a 24.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. IDFC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.02, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 25907.85. The Sensex is at 84562.88, down 1.18%. IDFC Ltd has added around 0.08% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which IDFC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24907.95, down 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.52, up 1.63% on the day. IDFC Ltd is down 10.85% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% gain in NIFTY and a 24.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

