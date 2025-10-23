Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 17.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 17.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 17.10% to Rs 327.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1609.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1507.241609.21 -6 OPM %30.8830.91 -PBDT479.47572.18 -16 PBT442.28530.45 -17 NP327.51395.05 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 882.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.92 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 4.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Vardhman Textiles clocks PAT of Rs 187 crore in Q2

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services inks agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story