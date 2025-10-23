Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 17.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 17.10% to Rs 327.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.34% to Rs 1507.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1609.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

