Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 882.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 1653.47 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 882.71% to Rs 194.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 1653.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1223.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1653.471223.70 35 OPM %24.3914.57 -PBDT390.22130.32 199 PBT269.7322.81 1083 NP194.9719.84 883

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

