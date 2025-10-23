Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 882.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 1653.47 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 882.71% to Rs 194.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 1653.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1223.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1653.471223.7024.3914.57390.22130.32269.7322.81194.9719.84

