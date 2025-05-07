KEI Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 2914.79 crore

Net profit of KEI Industries rose 34.46% to Rs 226.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 2914.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2329.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.92% to Rs 696.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 580.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 9735.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8120.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2914.792329.869735.888120.7310.3410.9510.1810.52324.49243.211007.11842.64305.16227.45936.97781.29226.55168.49696.41580.74

