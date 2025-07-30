IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 1338.31 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries declined 30.31% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 1338.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1269.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1338.311269.164.616.2265.7881.2535.0451.3826.1637.54

