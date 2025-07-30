Shardul Securities consolidated net profit declines 38.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 94.15 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities declined 38.20% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 94.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 140.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.94.15140.1895.0097.5288.10136.4987.98136.3870.37113.87

