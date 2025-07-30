Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 107.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 207.47 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 107.92% to Rs 43.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 207.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 183.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.207.47183.6419.9218.6971.3136.9263.1130.0743.0420.70

