Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 35.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture rose 35.71% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.310.2745.1640.740.190.140.190.140.190.14

