Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 140.63% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 55.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 140.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.79% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
