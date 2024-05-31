Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 140.63% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 55.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 140.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.79% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.770.32 141 3.741.95 92 OPM %75.3250.00 -64.7172.82 - PBDT0.740.31 139 3.041.92 58 PBT0.680.26 162 2.811.73 62 NP0.310.20 55 1.971.31 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 140.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit rises 105.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Jeet Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maxplus Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story