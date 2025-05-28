Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 372.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 9.61 croreNet profit of Compucom Software rose 372.22% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 9.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.13% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.10% to Rs 33.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
