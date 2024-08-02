Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 41.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 331.40 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 41.75% to Rs 108.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 331.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales331.40261.30 27 OPM %45.2042.12 -PBDT159.38117.71 35 PBT142.39101.20 41 NP108.2176.34 42
