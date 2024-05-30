Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 48.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.52% to Rs 51.20 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 48.15% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 51.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.02% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

51.2029.17122.29121.233.074.633.842.011.631.244.064.141.200.922.822.740.800.542.032.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News