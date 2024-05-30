Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 48.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 48.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 75.52% to Rs 51.20 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 48.15% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.52% to Rs 51.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.02% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 122.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.2029.17 76 122.29121.23 1 OPM %3.074.63 -3.842.01 - PBDT1.631.24 31 4.064.14 -2 PBT1.200.92 30 2.822.74 3 NP0.800.54 48 2.032.16 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 51.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Diligent Media Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the December 2023 quarter

Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

S P Capital Financing standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Ritesh International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shriram Properties records 28% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Currency in circulation gains 4.1% on year

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story