Delphi World Money Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and TTK Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2025.

Delphi World Money Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 194.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12616 shares in the past one month.

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd surged 17.91% to Rs 21.26. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12744 shares in the past one month. Universus Photo Imagings Ltd soared 17.35% to Rs 289.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5826 shares in the past one month. TVS Srichakra Ltd rose 9.42% to Rs 3343. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 832 shares in the past one month.