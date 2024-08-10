Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 31.21% to Rs 13.62 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.90% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.21% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.6210.38 31 OPM %15.7112.72 -PBDT4.723.04 55 PBT4.562.95 55 NP3.602.21 63

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

